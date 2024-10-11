Nysa Gives A Miss, As Ajay, Kajol Seek Divine Blessings From ‘Maa Durga’ With Son Yug

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seen seeking blessings from Goddess Durga along with their son Yug. However, their daughter was not seen at the event.

Kajol wore a purple and pink ombre shaded saree, while her husband Ajay and her son Yug twinned in navy blue Indian wear. In one the star family is seen posing for the pictures in front of Goddess Durga's idol.

Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming“Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor's house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003 and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

Talking about Ajay, the actor is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's film“Singham Again”.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kashmir.

On September 11, it was announced that his upcoming film“Raid 2”, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21.

He then has“De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2019 film“De De Pyaar De” and also stars R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Then there is“Son of Sardaar 2”, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film“Son Of Sardaar”, directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in“Lust Stories 2”, will next be seen in“Do Patti” alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in“Sarzameen” and the film“Maharagni- Queen of Queens”.