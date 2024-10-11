Crypto Gets Hammered In America, Rebounds In Asia
Date
10/11/2024 4:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market lost 0.2% in 24 hours to $2.12 trillion but saw a fresh drop in the US session during the day before rebounding on buying in lower volumes in Asian trading on Friday morning. The Sentiment index fell to its lowest level in over a month at 32 (fear).
