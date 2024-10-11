Autumn Weather To Prevail In Most Areas Until Monday - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- With moderately paced northwesterly breezes, the weather today, Friday, will be autumnal and moderate in most places, but relatively scorching in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.As per the report by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather is expected to stay mild and autumnal in most regions until Monday. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will have quite high temperatures, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 35 degrees during the day, sliding to 24 degrees at night.