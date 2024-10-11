'We Are Sick And Hungry, They Abuse Us Daily', Rajasthan's Elderly Couple Commits Suicide, Blames Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) In a shocking case, an elderly couple committed in Rajasthan's Nagaur after jumping into a water tank and leaving behind a suicide note accusing their sons and daughters-in-law of harassment over a property issue, said on Friday.

The couple jumped into a water tank at their home and their bodies were found floating in the morning, said Nagaur Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas. The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Hajarilal Vishnu and his 68-year-old wife Chavri Devi.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple was staying alone in the house. It was the neighbours who informed their sons when they had not seen the couple for the past two days. The sons then informed police who reached the place only to find their bodies.

The Nagaur SP said, "Hazariram Vishnoi (70) and his wife Chawali Devi (68), residents of Karni Colony of the city, have prima facie committed suicide. On receiving the information, Kotwali police station reached the spot at 11 a.m. on Friday. The tank lid was found open in the courtyard of the house. When checked, the bodies of both were lying upside down in the water."

"A suicide note was pasted on the wall. The case seems to be of a domestic fight," said the SP.

The FSL team has collected evidence from the spot and the police are investigating on the basis of the suicide note. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Hazariram in his suicide note has accused his sons, daughters-in-law, daughters, grandsons and others in the suicide note. He wrote that son Rajendra, daughter-in-law Roshni, son Sunil, daughter-in-law Anita, grandson Pranav and daughters Manju and Sunita harassed them. He also named other relatives who harassed him.

"These people got three plots registered in their names by cheating and fighting with me. Daughters Manju and Sunita and son Rajendra got the car 'RJ 07 GB 6173' registered in their names after beating me and then sold it...I had bought a plot from Pukhraj Mali. Sunil and his wife Anita got a house in Karni Colony registered in their names. Now these people are not giving food to us, the parents. We are sick and hungry. They abuse us over the phone daily..." said the deceased in his suicide note.