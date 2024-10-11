Big 5 Construct And INDEX Design Qatar To Attract Exhibitors, Showcase Global Expertise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: This year's editions of Big 5 Construct Qatar and Design Qatar align with Qatar's National Vision 2030, is being held under the patronage of the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani focusing on sustainable development, infrastructure and urban growth in line with Qatar's rapid advancements post-FIFA 2022.

According to Samer Itani, Portfolio Commercial Director at dmg Events, the events aim to attract a larger number of international exhibitors and participants, with new pavilions showcasing global expertise alongside key Qatari stakeholders.

Country pavilions from China, Egypt, Italy and Türkiye, along with participation from a diverse range of nations, including Bahrain, Finland, France, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others highlight the collaboration between global firms and local partners to build design, construction and infrastructure projects critical to Qatar's future.



Samer Itani, Portfolio Commercial Director at dmg Events

He said, Big 5 Construct Qatar showcases dedicated sectors, including concrete & cement, construction tools and PPEs, marble and stone, modular construction, HVAC and refrigeration, intelligent buildings, windows, doors and facades, kitchen and bathrooms, urban design and landscape, among others, bringing together the full construction value chain. Some of the product sectors that visitors will tap into include, decorative accessories & lighting, furniture furnishings & textiles, outdoor furniture, art, office interiors, surfaces & interiors and surfaces & flooring.

The co-location of Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar provides visitors a truly integrated platform that addresses both the technical and aesthetic aspects of the construction industry, Itani said.

Big 5 Construct Qatar brings together cutting-edge construction technologies, building solutions and expertise essential for the nation's ambitious construction, infrastructure and urban development projects. Meanwhile, INDEX Design Qatar adds focuses on interior design, furniture and finishes that are key to creating functional and well-designed spaces.

Furthermore, the synergy between the two events allows visitors, including contractors, consultants, project managers, architects, engineers, designers and urban planners, to explore the full spectrum of the construction and design process under one roof. This integrated approach ensures that the projects built in Qatar are not only structurally sound but also align with the highest standards of aesthetics, sustainability and functionality, supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 for modern, resilient and visually appealing infrastructure.

The events expert noted that preparations for Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar have been meticulously planned and coordinated in collaboration with NeXTFairs, co-hosting the events alongside Cityscape Qatar. This partnership ensures the exhibitions are aligned with the evolving needs of Qatar's rapidly expanding construction and design sectors.

Big 5 Construct Qatar and Index Design Qatar are supported by Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Visit Qatar; Official Partner, Ashghal Public Works Authority; Official Bank Sponsor, QNB; Development Partner, Qatar Development Bank; Platinum Sponsor, HBK Contracting Company; Gold Sponsor, Al Attiyah Architectural Group Holding and Supporting Association, Lean Construction Institute and CIOB. He stressed that support from the government, industry associations and private sector stakeholders ensures that the exhibitions reflect the priorities of Qatar's construction and interior design sectors. The events bring together more than 250 exhibiting brands from over 25 exhibiting countries and connects them with 10,000 visitors.

Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar will present Big 5 Talks and INDEX Design Talks, respectively, which deliver educational and practical learning sessions under key themes including technology, project management, sustainability, infrastructure and engineering.

This year's edition is expected to bring together over 10,000 visitors to meet leading manufacturers and source latest products and solutions.