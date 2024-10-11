EU Delivers Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 11 (IANS) The European Union (EU) launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge operation, consisting of three flights from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Italy's Brindisi to provide aid for Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The first flight will reach Beirut on Friday, carrying supplies including hygiene items, blankets and emergency shelter kits, among other items, said a statement released by the EU's delegation to Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Further aid from Greece will be transported in the coming days, while aid from Spain, Slovakia, Poland, France and Belgium has been delivered to Beirut since last week, it said.

"Supplies donated by member states include medicines and medical items crucial to assisting people in Lebanon lacking access to emergency health care, particularly the forcibly displaced," it said.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes across Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. It has also launched a "limited" ground military operation in Lebanon.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border, killing at least 2,141 people and injuring 10,099 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.