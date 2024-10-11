Healthcare Informatics Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Healthcare informatics is the interdisciplinary field that leverages information and data management to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes. It involves the use of electronic records (EHRs), data analytics, and other digital tools to enhance the efficiency of healthcare processes, support clinical decision-making, and facilitate the integration of patient information across various healthcare systems. By optimizing the use of health data, healthcare informatics aims to improve patient care, streamline operations, and support evidence-based practices.

Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Data-Driven Decision-Making Drive the Global Market

The increasing demand for data-driven decision-making is a major driver for the healthcare informatics market. As healthcare providers strive to deliver more personalized and efficient care, they require robust data management and analysis tools to support clinical decisions. Healthcare informatics solutions, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and advanced analytics platforms, provide real-time insights into patient health, treatment outcomes, and operational efficiencies. By harnessing large volumes of health data, these systems enable providers to identify trends, predict patient needs, and make informed decisions that enhance care quality and operational performance. For instance, predictive analytics tools can forecast patient admissions and optimize resource allocation, improving overall healthcare delivery. This shift towards data-driven approaches is transforming healthcare practices and driving the adoption of informatics solutions.

Expansion of Telehealth Services Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of telehealth services presents a significant opportunity for the healthcare informatics market. As remote healthcare becomes increasingly popular, there is a growing need for integrated informatics solutions that support telehealth platforms. These systems must manage virtual consultations, monitor remote patient data, and ensure seamless communication between patients and providers. Healthcare informatics solutions, including telehealth software and remote monitoring tools, enable healthcare organizations to expand their reach, enhance patient engagement, and provide care to underserved populations. For example, integrating telehealth with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) allows for real-time data exchange and comprehensive patient profiles during virtual visits. This integration enhances the continuity of care and supports the broader adoption of telehealth, presenting a valuable growth opportunity for informatics providers.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global healthcare informatics market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period. North America is one of the biggest markets for the healthcare IT due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high levels of technological adoption, and substantial investments in digital health solutions. The region's extensive use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), innovative telehealth services, and healthcare analytics drives the demand for sophisticated informatics systems. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, such as incentives for meaningful use of EHRs, and the presence of major healthcare IT companies contribute to the market's growth. The focus on improving patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance further fuels North America's dominance in the healthcare IT sector.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.00% over the forecast period due to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of digital health technologies, and supportive government initiatives across the region. The growing focus on improving healthcare accessibility and quality, coupled with rising investments in healthcare IT and the expansion of telehealth services, drives substantial market growth. Additionally, the region's large and diverse population, along with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, fuels the demand for integrated healthcare informatics solutions. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are also accelerating their adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and other digital tools, contributing to the robust growth of the healthcare informatics market.

Key Highlights



The global healthcare informatics market was valued at USD 80 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 107.60 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global healthcare informatics market is segmented into Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth Solutions, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) and others.

The Electronic Health Records (EHRs) segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global healthcare informatics market is segmented into clinical applications, administrative applications, research and development applications and others.

The clinical applications segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.70% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global healthcare informatics market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Epic Systems CorporationCerner CorporationMeditechAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.McKesson CorporationPhilips HealthcareSiemens HealthineersIBM Watson HealthGE HealthcareNextGen HealthcareOracle Health SciencesHealthStream, Inc.eClinicalWorksNuance Communications, Inc.Infor HealthcareAthenahealth Recent Developments



April 2023-

Epic and Microsoft formed a partnership to enhance EHR capabilities using generative AI. This collaboration includes integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into Epic's EHR platform, which will improve features such as interactive data analysis and natural language queries. The integration also extends to Epic's SlicerDicer, a self-service reporting tool. May 2023- athenahealth announced that its 'athenaOne' integrated cloud-based solution for EHR, medical billing, and patient engagement, along with 'athenaOne Dental,' was selected by LCH Health and Community Services. This decision aims to improve both provider and patient experiences and support the organization's growth strategy.

Segmentation

By Product



Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Healthcare Analytics

Telehealth Solutions

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Others



Clinical Applications

Administrative Applications

Research and Development Applications Others



Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions Others



North America Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

By ApplicationBy End UserBy Regions