Shares Of Trump Media Company Hit Highest In Six Weeks
Date
10/11/2024 12:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The stock prices of former U.S. President and presidential candidate Donald Trump's media company, trump Media & technology Group (TMTG), have reached the highest level in six weeks.
This is according to Ukrinform, citing Reuters .
As of October 10, shares of the TMTG, 57% of which is owned by Trump, has risen about 45% this week, with each share now valued at USD
23.85.
Investopedia notes that the stock has rebounded from lows below USD
Read also: NATO Secretary General
12 per share reached last month. This increase is likely partially due to the company's announcement that its new streaming app is now available on Google Play Store.
:“ stop worrying about Trump presidency
Previously, the TMTG, which owns Trump's social media platform Truth Social, reportedly incurred a loss exceeding $300 million in Q1 of 2024.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.