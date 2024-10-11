Four Years Since Armenia's Fourth Terrorist Attack In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Four years have passed since the systematic terrorist attacks of
Armenia on the population of Azerbaijan's Ganja.
In October 2020, the city of Ganja was bombed five times by the
Armenian armed forces:
- The first missile attack took place on October 4, killing
one and injuring more than 30 civilians;
- The second missile attack took place on October 5,
injuring three civilians;
- The third missile attack took place on October 8, with no
civilian casualties;
- The fourth missile attack was committed on October 11, 10
civilians were killed and more than 40 were injured;
- The fifth missile attack was carried out on October 17,
killing 16 and injuring 55 civilians.
During the attacks on the civilian population, the
infrastructure of the city, residential buildings, and cars were
seriously damaged.
Armenia, which was losing on the battlefield [during the second
Karabakh war], attacked Ganja, as well as Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan,
Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi and Khizi using ballistic
missiles and other heavy artillery.
As a result of these attacks, 93 civilians, including 12
children and 27 women. Besides, 454 people, including 35 children,
received injuries of varying severity, 181 children lost one of
their parents, and five lost both parents.
In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential premises and
288 vehicles were damaged.
During the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev spoke on the terrorist attacks by Armenia on Ganja in an
interview with the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.
"This dirty policy of Armenia is understandable because they
resort to such heinous actions whenever they are defeated on the
battlefield. The display of cruelty towards civilians and the
unarmed population is a common thing for them. The Azerbaijani
people saw this with the Khojaly genocide," the president said in
the interview.
As the President of Azerbaijan noted, this is another terrorist
act of Armenia, but it cannot break the will of the Azerbaijani
people.
"We will fight the enemy with even greater determination, we
will liberate our lands with even greater zeal, will, and we will
raise the flag of Azerbaijan on all the occupied lands," Ilham
Aliyev also said.
Armenian terror continuing in the 21-st century, and silence of
international organizations
Although the relevant structures of Azerbaijan appeal to
international organizations with the facts of terrorist attacks by
Armenia on Ganja and other cities, these organizations prefer to
remain silent, not putting pressure on the country and not applying
sanctions against it. They know that the atmosphere of impunity
created for Armenia encourages it to commit new crimes against
Azerbaijan, but they remain silent.
If international institutions are silent about a terrorist
attack recorded by a video camera, the fact of which doesn't need
to be investigated, then what kind of justice can be spoken about?
Is it their job to simply call the parties to peace?
How can peace come if no pressure is put on the aggressor, and
it's not punished for its crimes? It can be said with confidence
that if a survey is conducted in Azerbaijan today regarding the
activities of international organizations in this context, then
most of the citizens will assess their activities as zero, and
their statements - a routine.
The reason is that these structures in most cases pursue a
policy of double standards. Some of the leading states that are
members of these organizations as if want to apply capital
punishment to those who deny the so-called 'Armenian genocide', but
the truth is that the so-called 'Armenian genocide' is just a
claim, and Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja, a mass grave
detected a few days ago in the liberated Edilli village of the
Khojavand district are facts recorded on video.
There are thousands of facts about the brutal murder of
Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia. The country committed genocide of
Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, Bashlibel, Garadaghly, and all this was
proven by facts, photos, and video evidence.
Why do some international organizations making one statement
after another in connection with the events in Ukraine, and
creating various commissions, keep silent when the subject of
discussion is the life of an Azerbaijani citizen? If the
organizations that are trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan because
of the fake video made by Armenia aren't biased, there should be an
international commission on the Ganja terror and the mass grave
revealed in the village of Edilli.
Members of this commission can come to the region and get
acquainted with the facts, see the destroyed buildings in Ganja,
talk to the families of the killed citizens, and also see the
remains of Azerbaijani citizens killed by Armenian armed forces
under torture in Edilli village. If this commission studies the
facts, then the criminals who committed the massacres of
Azerbaijanis can be brought before an international tribunal as
soon as possible.
The relevant authorities of Azerbaijan have all official
documents, video, and photo evidence of the crimes of the Armenian
side. International organizations should give a legal assessment to
these crimes and punish the war criminals.
