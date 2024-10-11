Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For Attacking Oil Tanker, Ship

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Oct 11 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, yesterday, claimed responsibility for attacking an oil tanker in the Red Sea and a ship in the Indian Ocean.

Early yesterday morning,“we carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted the American oil ship, Olympic Spirit,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The ship was targeted in the Red Sea with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones,” he said.

In the second operation, the group targeted the vessel St. John, in the Indian Ocean, using a winged missile, and the hit was“direct,” Sarea said, vowing to launch more attacks until“the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon is stopped.”

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a post on social media platform X that, a ship was targeted three times by projectiles in the north-west of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, though no further details were provided.

Since Nov last year, the Houthis have been conducting missile and drone attacks on what it said were“Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as, targets in Israel, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA

