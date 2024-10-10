FM, German Counterpart Discuss Menacing Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock over the phone, on Thursday. They discussed the need to put an end to the hazardous escalation occurring in the region.The two ministers emphasized their desire to further collaboration in a number of areas and talked about ways to improve the two nations' friendly relations throughout the call.Safadi issued a warning about the threat posed by the escalation that is driving the region closer to a regional conflict that will not end until Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon ceases, as well as the Israeli escalation measures in the occupied West Bank, which are blatant violations of international law and jeopardize any chance of reaching a peaceful settlement.Safadi emphasized throughout the call the necessity of cooperating in order to bring an early and lasting end to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, guarantee the provision of sufficient and long-lasting relief and humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, and safeguard civilian lives.Safadi emphasized support for Lebanon, its security, stability, and sovereignty while reiterating the necessity of stopping Israeli aggression against Lebanon right away and providing quick and sufficient humanitarian help to Lebanon.The two ministers emphasized the importance of putting UN Security Council Resolution 1701 into practice.The Lebanese caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, reaffirmed his country's readiness to fully implement the resolution, Safadi pointed out, but Israel is the one impeding this by waging war against Lebanon. As such, effective international action is needed to force Israel to end the conflict, carry out Resolution 1701, and adhere to international humanitarian law and international law.The foundation for the two-state solution, according to Safadi, is a just peace that upholds the rights of the Palestinian people, chief among them the right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of June 4, 1967. This is also the only way to guarantee security and stability in the region.