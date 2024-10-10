National Team Loses To South Korea In World Cup Qualification Match

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- In today's game, played at Amman International on Thursday, the national team suffered a loss 0–2 by its South Korean counterpart in the Round 3 of 2026 qualifiersA sizable crowd of 14,600 people flocked to the stands of Amman Stadium to watch the game, including His Royal Highness Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Jordan Football Association, President of the West Asian Football Federation, and a number of their Highnesses the Princes.The 38th and 67th minutes of the game saw the South Korean squad score their two goals.In the fourth round of the qualifications, the national team will play the Sultanate of Oman at Amman Stadium on Tuesday.