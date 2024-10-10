Foreign Ministry Warns Against Israel's Confiscation Of UNRWA Headquarters

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates issued a warning against the Israeli force's seizure of UNRWA's headquarters. In addition to strongly denouncing Israeli attempts to halt the Agency's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the systematic incitement against it as a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the immunities and privileges of UN organizations operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized that Israel's decisions are in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions, such as Resolution No. 2334, and go against Israel's obligations as an occupying power.He clarified that Israel is continuing to attempt to tighten its control over and consolidate its occupation of the occupied Palestinian territories. The repeated attacks on UNRWA, according to Ambassador Al-Qudah, constitute a flagrant violation of the international community's immunity as well as a transgression of the UN Charter and Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, such as Resolution No. 2730, which calls for the defense of UN agencies and humanitarian workers.Given the dire humanitarian conditions brought on by Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, Ambassador Al-Qudah issued a dire warning about the disastrous effects of the Israeli campaign of accusations and actions aimed at politically assassinating UNRWA and impeding its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.In order to preserve UNRWA's international mission and guarantee that it continues to offer essential services to Palestinian refugees in its five operational areas, Ambassador Al-Qudah further emphasized the significance of the international community continuing to support UNRWA politically and financially.