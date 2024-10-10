QREC's Start-Of-Season Auction At Al Uqda

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) is organising the Start-Of-Season Auction at Al Uqda Equestrian Complex today. The auction will start at 3:30pm.

Ninety-four horses will be exhibited for sale during the auction and they will be inspected by the interested bidders, starting 1pm today. Then, the bidders will receive numbers to use during the auction for purchases according to their individual requirements and the quality of the horses on offer.

The auction coincides with the approaching local season of both Arabian horse shows and the race meetings at both Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses.

It is, therefore, represents an opportunity for horse owners and trainers to acquire horses for the shows and the race meetings of the new approaching season, following the races sponsored by QREC overseas.

The horses, which will be exhibited during the auction, include both purebred Arabians for shows as well as other Arabians and thoroughbreds for racing. The minimum price at the beginning of the sales is QR2,000.

QREC Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club does not bear any responsibility towards any seller or buyer in any auction procedure as the QREC's role is limited to regulatory procedures only. The conditions of the Auction apply in the event of any dispute between a seller and a buyer.

The Start-Of-Season Auction catalogue is ready and will be available for everyone present at the Auction today. It contains full details of all the horses exhibited for sale to owners or trainers according to supply and demand and their respective opportunities to benefit from such horses in the coming horse shows and race meetings.

MENAFN10102024000067011011ID1108768787