Anand Pandit Commends Big B's 'Eye For Detail', Calls Him 'Karmayogi'

Producer Anand Pandit, who is known for 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', '2018' and 'Baap Manus', recollected his favourite conversation with veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan on the latter's 82nd birthday on Friday.

Anand said that he addresses the senior as "Amit Ji", which encapsulates his respect and love for the perfectly.

When asked about his favourite conversation with Big B, Anand said,“There are so many and some are too close to my heart to share. I discuss all my projects with him and one of my favourite memories is him intently reading a script I had sent to him. He finished it in the span of one night and then pointed out its flaws to me in the morning”.

Commending the actor's keen sense of observation, he said,“His eye for detail and perfectionism is astounding. Listening to him is always an enriching experience. What comes across clearly in every exchange that we have is his passion for cinema, music and a multi-faceted life. He is a true Karmayogi, a lifelong learner and his mind is always ticking with fresh ideas. I am truly blessed to call him my friend. He has inspired me to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that the universe helps those who follow their passions with sincerity”.

Talking about the bond that he shares with Big B and his family, Anand said,“To me, he represents a bond that defies labels and I have the deepest love and respect for his family as well. When I met him for the first time, I was just an ardent fan of his but over time, we have developed an easy, warm and very organic rapport.”.

He shared,“He has this incredible ability to make you feel valued, no matter how busy he may be. And if I need his advice on something, he is just a phone call away. He radiates wisdom and has in-depth knowledge about so many subjects ranging from cinema, poetry, music, photography, and art to philosophy. I cherish every word that he says to me”.

“With boundless respect and love. And with heartfelt gestures that pay tribute to his vast body of work as an artist and his magnanimity as a human being. On his 82nd birthday, I want to wish him good health, limitless happiness, and continued success. He has been a guiding light for so many of us, not just with his cinema, but with his integrity, humility, and grace. He is an inspiration, and I hope this year brings him even more milestones to celebrate”, he added.