China To Conduct Nationwide Survey Of Demographic Changes

From October 10 to November 30, China's National Bureau of
Statistics will launch a nationwide sample survey to "accurately"
track population changes and better plan economic and social
policies while authorities struggle to stop the decline in the
birth rate, Azernews reports
The bureau's statement says that the government intends to study
age, ethnicity, education level, domestic migration status, place
of residence, marital status, employment, availability of children
and other indicators.
Beijing is urgently trying to take a number of measures to
encourage young couples to have children after China experienced a
population decline for the second year in a row in 2023, Reuters
writes.
The rapid aging of the population is becoming an increasingly
serious problem for policymakers: by 2035, China's population aged
60 and over is expected to increase by at least 40 percent to more
than 400 million people.
In September, Chinese health officials said they would focus
more efforts on promoting marriage and childbearing at the
appropriate age, and called for separation of parental
responsibilities to guide young people towards a "positive outlook
on marriage, childbearing and family."
Many young Chinese prefer to remain childless because of the
high costs of childcare, unwillingness to marry or postpone a
career in a traditional society where women are still considered
the main guardians and where gender discrimination is still
widespread.
According to official data, the number of marriages in the first
half of this year fell to the lowest level since 2013.
The last time China conducted a population census, which is
conducted once a decade, was in November 2020. It showed that the
population grew at the slowest rate since the first modern survey
in the 1950s.
