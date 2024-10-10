OSD Mantech Awards Beacon Follow-On Contract To Use Connex Platform For Technology Transition Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon has been awarded a five-year follow-on contract by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Program (OSD ManTech) to utilize Connex, Beacon's Transition Management platform.

OSD ManTech can more rapidly facilitate the transition of critically needed technology into the hands of the Warfighter.

Connex for OSD ManTech, headquartered in the Pentagon

OSD ManTech plays a key role in furthering advanced manufacturing technologies and processes through joint, interagency, and public-private collaborations to address the DoD's critical technology areas. The program enables the DoD to affordably facilitate the development of enabling capabilities for the Warfighter and defense industrial base. Using the capabilities of Connex (including proposal management and evaluation, financial analysis, risk assessment, workforce capability tracking, and automated report generation, among others), the Manufacturing Science and Technology Program within OSD ManTech can more rapidly facilitate the transition of critically needed technology into the hands of the Warfighter.

Beacon's President & CTO, Mike MacEwen, added, "It has been a pleasure working with OSD ManTech in supporting their mission to increase US-based manufacturing capability to more affordably and rapidly meet Warfighter needs. As a company we are excited to continue this partnership and accelerate defense innovation."

Beacon developed Connex by leveraging the company's extensive experience successfully transitioning defense investments into Warfighter impact. As a condition of the contract, Beacon is working with ManTech to further leverage the Connex platform, systematizing and codifying processes for a scalable impact on manufacturing capabilities across the technology innovation industrial base.

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, Beacon develops products that are in active deployment across the DoD, driving efficiencies and increasing visibility into readiness and operational capacity. By leveraging commercial sector expertise, Beacon has transitioned multiple digital products into DoD Programs of Record, addressing modernization needs, streamlining operational performance, and increasing visibility into asset readiness.

