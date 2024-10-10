Taiwan Began Mass Production Of Anti-Radar Drones With Range Of 1 Thousand Km
10/10/2024 3:11:29 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Taiwan's military industry has begun mass production of Chien
Hsiang anti-radar unmanned aerial vehicles (Jianxiang - ed.) with a
flight range of about 1 thousand km, Azernews
reports.
According to her, drone production is conducted by the Zhongshan
Institute of Science and Technology. They will be supplied to the
troops in two modifications: the first version of the drone uses
optoelectronic and infrared guidance systems, while the second
modification uses satellite guidance to defeat high-priority
stationary and mobile targets
By the end of 2025, it is planned to produce about 200 such
drones. They are expected to enter service with the island's Air
Force.
