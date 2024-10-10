عربي


Taiwan Began Mass Production Of Anti-Radar Drones With Range Of 1 Thousand Km

10/10/2024 3:11:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan's military industry has begun mass production of Chien Hsiang anti-radar unmanned aerial vehicles (Jianxiang - ed.) with a flight range of about 1 thousand km, Azernews reports.

According to her, drone production is conducted by the Zhongshan Institute of Science and Technology. They will be supplied to the troops in two modifications: the first version of the drone uses optoelectronic and infrared guidance systems, while the second modification uses satellite guidance to defeat high-priority stationary and mobile targets

By the end of 2025, it is planned to produce about 200 such drones. They are expected to enter service with the island's Air Force.

