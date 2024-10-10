عربي


China Imposed Sanctions On Three US Defense Companies Over Aid To Taiwan

10/10/2024 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has imposed sanctions on three U.S. defense companies and their executives for providing military assistance to Taiwan. In particular, Edge Autonomy Operations LLC, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Studio Inc. were sanctioned, Azernews reports.

Their movable, immovable and other types of property in China will be frozen. Organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from conducting any transactions, cooperation or other activities with them.

"The United States recently announced the provision of major military assistance to Taiwan, which is a gross violation of the one-China principle and three joint Sino-American communiques, serious interference in China's internal affairs, and damages China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

AzerNews

