China Imposed Sanctions On Three US Defense Companies Over Aid To Taiwan
10/10/2024 3:11:28 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has imposed sanctions on three U.S. defense companies and
their executives for providing military assistance to Taiwan. In
particular, Edge Autonomy Operations LLC, Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc., Studio Inc. were sanctioned,
Their movable, immovable and other types of property in China
will be frozen. Organizations and individuals in China are
prohibited from conducting any transactions, cooperation or other
activities with them.
"The United States recently announced the provision of major
military assistance to Taiwan, which is a gross violation of the
one-China principle and three joint Sino-American communiques,
serious interference in China's internal affairs, and damages
China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement
said.
