Suicide Balm Teams Up With UFC For Special Line Of Tattoo Care Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UFC-Branded Suicide Balm Tattoo Care Products Available in Stores Now



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide Balm, a leading tattoo aftercare brand, proudly announces it is teaming up with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, to collaborate on its brand of premium tattoo care products. This collaboration marks an exciting time for both brands, uniting Suicide Balm tattoo care with the high-octane world of UFC.

Suicide Balm has entered into a Licensing Agreement with UFC to become the official tattoo balm.

Brad Platt, CEO and founder of Suicide Balm, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to team up with UFC, an organization known for its strength and excellence, to make Suicide Balm tattoo care products available to tattoo aficionados throughout country. This licensing collaboration allows us to expand our reach and bring exceptional tattoo care products to a wider audience, including the members of the passionate UFC community who proudly display their ink."

Partnership Details: Through this licensing partnership, select Suicide Balm products will bear an "Official UFC Product"mark, as well as a "UFC Licensee" authentication badge. To further support the launch, UFC will sell the product through UFCStore and at venues during select UFC events. In addition, Suicide Balm and UFC will collaborate on content and marketing that highlights the synergy between Suicide Balm's commitment to quality tattoo care and UFC's dedication to excellence in competition.

Suicide Balm offers a comprehensive line of tattoo care products designed to rejuvenate, protect, and enhance tattoos. The brand's products, including Tattoo Balm, Sunscreen, Numbing Gel, Soothing Gel, and Tattoo Lotion are meticulously formulated with quality ingredients to ensure tattoos remain vibrant and skin stays healthy. All Suicide Balm products are proudly formulated and manufactured in Las Vegas.

Specialized Formulations for Men and Women:

Suicide Balm offers specialized formulations crafted with quality ingredients and proprietary blends that are tailored to meet the unique needs of men's and women's tattooed skin, providing protection against environmental stressors to keep tattoos vibrant and skin healthy.

Veteran Suicide Prevention Program:

In addition to its commitment to superior tattoo care, Suicide Balm dedicates a portion of all sales to supporting charities specializing in veteran suicide prevention programs. This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our country, offering vital resources, support, and hope to veterans facing the challenge of reintegrating into civilian life.

Brad Platt added, "It's especially meaningful to see this partnership come to life in the city that both Suicide Balm and UFC call home. We look forward to a successful collaboration that celebrates the art of tattoos and the spirit of UFC and also supports our veterans."

For more information on Suicide Balm and its products, visit

. Follow Suicide Balm and UFC on social media for the latest updates on this exciting partnership.

About Suicide Balm: Founded in 2020, Suicide Balm was created out of a love and appreciation for the creativity of permanent body art and its preservation. The brand's mission is to provide the best possible care for tattooed skin, ensuring that ink stays vibrant and healthy through the use of natural, effective ingredients.

About UFC:

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 283 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC and follow UFC at Facebook/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

Media Contact: Brad Platt |

[email protected]

SOURCE Suicide Balm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED