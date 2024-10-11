Qatar Real Estate Forum Aims To Enhance Investment Attractiveness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Chairman of the Regulatory Authority Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli emphasised that the 2nd Qatar Real Estate Forum, which starts on Sunday, aims to enhance the attractiveness of in the State of Qatar, serves as the largest for investors and real estate developers from around the world to explore promising investment opportunities in Qatar's real estate sector, and provides an understanding of the country's investment environment in terms of procedures, laws, controls, etc.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Eng. Al Obaidli added that the forum also aims to support growth, innovation, and strategic cooperation in the real estate sector by providing a unique platform to discuss challenges and exchange ideas among all those interested in the real estate sector. It also provides an opportunity to establish partnerships between the public and private sectors and major international companies.

He indicated that this years edition of the forum is distinguished by the fact that it is held in partnership with Cityscape, and will include a government pavilion for entities concerned with real estate investment to learn about the procedures, laws, and all controls and details related to real estate investment in Qatar, in addition to the participation of major Qatari companies in the field of real estate such as Qatari Diar, United Development Company, Barwa Real Estate Company, Ezdan Company, Msheireb Properties, Qetaifan Projects Company, and Al Waab Real Estate Company, to showcase investment opportunities in Qatar. During this edition, various initiatives and plans will be announced that aim to push the real estate sector forward, including improving infrastructure and increasing investments.

Regarding the forum's contribution to enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors in the field of real estate, Al Obaidli said that during the second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, axes related to important topics for the private sector and their impact on the real estate sector as a whole were added. In addition, the initiatives that the authority is preparing will be announced, which will contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two sectors, through effective participation between various stakeholders.

About the key topics that will be addressed by the forum this year, the Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority said that they include enhancing transparency, digitizing operations, and compliance with international standards, in addition to discussing the role of advanced technology in improving infrastructure, the increasing demand for affordable housing, commitment to green building practices, managing risks related to global economic fluctuations, and the latest developments related to real estate market trends.

Regarding the contribution of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority to enhancing the transparency of the real estate market, ensuring the rights of investors and tenants, and supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises in the real estate sector, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli stressed that the authority is working to enhance the transparency of the real estate market by establishing regulatory frameworks based on studying the needs of investors and companies, which contributes to better regulating the market. In addition, the authority supports entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises by providing an appropriate regulatory environment that encourages innovation and growth in this sector.