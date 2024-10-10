From Amputation To Hope: Abdullah's Journey Through Adversity: Watch PNN Video

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza / PNN / October 9, 2024

In the heart of the besieged Gaza Strip, Abdullah Alaa, a young man in his twenties, shares his struggle to adapt to a new life after losing his leg due to the ongoing Israeli aggression. Abdullah, who resides in Gaza, witnessed his home being bombed on October 27, 2023, resulting in the deaths of his father, brother, and cousin, while he and his other brother were injured.

Amidst the tragic circumstances, Abdullah underwent five surgeries, but the last surgery resulted in the amputation of his leg. Abdullah expresses his deep feelings after losing his foot, stating, "After I lost my leg, I couldn't do many tasks. Things were very difficult at first, but thank God, I am trying to overcome this loss."

Determined to regain some independence, Abdullah decided to create a makeshift prosthetic for himself, inspired by a broken crutch. He used a piece of wood, a crutch, and a saw to assemble the components together. Abdullah explains, "I want to be like everyone else, to go and do whatever I want. My experience with the crutch was filled with challenges, but I am determined to improve it."

Due to a lack of resources and equipment, Abdullah had to use traditional methods to craft his crutch. He struggled for nearly a month with the broken crutch, which caused irritation on his hand. Despite the challenges, he managed to create his prosthetic using plaster and plastic, although the first attempt did not succeed.

Abdullah remarks, "God willing, I will work on it again. No one succeeds on the first try. You have to persevere towards your goal." Although he is not entirely satisfied with the outcome, this crutch has helped him stand and fix his tent. He encourages others who have lost their limbs not to succumb to their illness, urging them to strive for what they can accomplish.

Abdullah and others like him in Gaza hope for the opportunity to travel abroad to obtain modern prosthetics that will enable them to return to work and live normal lives like others. "We wish to travel abroad and get modern limbs that will allow us to go to work and live normal lives, that's what we hope for," Abdullah concludes.



People with disabilities in Palestine endure challenging and complex circumstances, especially amid ongoing conflicts. The war in Gaza has led to an increase in the number of individuals with disabilities due to injuries sustained from bombings and military operations. These individuals find themselves grappling with additional challenges related to access to basic services and healthcare.

Wars exacerbate the isolation of this vulnerable group, as essential infrastructure is destroyed, making it difficult for them to reach public facilities. As discrimination is imposed upon them, the psychological and social pressures they face intensify significantly, increasing their suffering.

Personal experiences, such as Abdullah's journey, embody the human will to confront adversity, reflecting individuals' abilities to overcome challenges and seek new opportunities in life, even amid



