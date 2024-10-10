U.S. Medical Glove Company Secures $80 Million Contract To Deliver Surgical And Medical Exam-Glove Machines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joint venture with Medeco Protective Safety Equipment adds capacity to manufacture critical medical supplies for American allies in strategic Gulf states

HARVARD, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) - the only American of the machines, components, and chemicals necessary to make nitrile and polyisoprene exam gloves in the United States - announced today a new contract worth $80,000,000.

The agreement is a joint venture partnership with Medeco Protective Safety Equipment Manufacturing - a division of Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company (ADMD) in the United Arab Emirates - and contracts USMGC to manufacture 12 of its proprietary medical exam glove-making machines. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, USMGC will deliver 10 nitrile exam glove machine lines and two polyisoprene surgical glove machine lines to Medeco facilities in operation in Saudi Arabia. The joint venture is structured for USMGC to retain a 25% ownership stake.

"This joint venture demonstrates that the United States can be the world leader in the production of personal protective equipment," says Alex Todoroki of USMGC. "Building and expanding partnerships like these enables us to increase investments at and strengthen commitments to our 350-acre high-tech manufacturing facility in Harvard, IL. Our team has revamped crucial infrastructure at the facility, including incorporating advanced 21st-century technologies, such as the recent installation of microturbines for capturing clean-energy efficiencies."

In the past year, USMGC has added several new operating units to the Harvard facility, including CNC machinery, fiber lasers, control panels, robotic glove-removal and glove-layering machine manufacturing, and one of the largest robotic welding units in the Midwest.

"No longer do American glove makers have to import smaller accessory machines and spare parts," says Todoroki. "USMGC will serve the Western countries with American machines, spare parts, and American customer service from our massive Harvard facility."

This new $80-million contract represents the second phase of a multi-year partnership between USMGC and ADMD. Completed earlier in 2024, phase one saw USMGC deliver two machine lines to ADMD's facilities in the United Arab Emirates. Phase two adds not only new machines lines and additional capacity, but also the strategic location of Medeco's facilities in Saudi Arabia. Currently, plans for the third and final phase of the joint venture include an expansion to 100 machine lines in Saudi Arabia and UAE serving national healthcare program facilities across American-allied nations in the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

In addition to the machines, USMGC will supply Medeco with the raw NBR nitrile and polyisoprene required to manufacture medical exam and surgical gloves, in a partnership with U.S. Medical Nitrile and Polyisoprene Chemical Company (USMCC). USMCC is the only chemical plant in the U.S. currently producing both NBR nitrile and polyisoprene. Based in Honea Path, South Carolina, USMCC's chemical capacity make USMGC's supply chains 100% made-in-America. This secure supply chain and exclusive production commitments of raw supply provide stable growth and profitability to expand U.S. Medical Chemical Company's capability in South Carolina and future USMGC joint venture expansions. In operation for over 34 years, USMCC employs a long-tenured team of chemists and engineers who devote significant resources to research and development, making innovation central to a commitment to chemical production that advances better customer and environmental outcomes.

"Since the pandemic, Americans now understand the importance of secure supply chains," says Todoroki. "Especially for products essential to American health and security, it's critical for the U.S. and our allies to control the supplies and the machinery required for their production."

have revolutionized the medical exam glove manufacturing process. Previously, glove production was a dirty, inefficient, and wasteful process. Compared to conventional machines, USMGC's machines are more sustainable (11x less water), efficient (10x less energy), mobile (modular parts enable 10-day shipping anywhere), and serviceable (3D-printed parts and U.S. customer service help keep production online). All USMGC machinery is 100% made-in-America with materials, machinery, and components built on-site in Harvard, IL.

USMGC's industrial capacity is made possible through funding and support from the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, and the Office of Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain. Together, these agencies' efforts are vital in helping USMGC fulfill its mission to re-industrialize American manufacturing and onshore the ability to produce products vital to America's health and security.

