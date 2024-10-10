CUTS Launches Global Affairs Brain Trust For Public Policy Dialogue In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Oct 10 (KNN) In a significant move to enhance discourse on international affairs and public policy in Rajasthan, CUTS International has inaugurated its Global Affairs Jaipur's Brains Trust.

This initiative aligns with the vision articulated by India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, emphasising the need for broader discussions on global issues beyond traditional centers of power.

During the inaugural meeting held at CUTS International's headquarters in Jaipur, Secretary General Pradeep S. Mehta underscored the importance of this advisory group.

“The formation of the Global Affairs Brain Trust is a crucial step in expanding the dialogue on international affairs and public policy in Rajasthan,” he stated.

“By bringing together such distinguished experts, we aim to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry, particularly among our youth.”

The expert advisory group, comprising retired bureaucrats, diplomats, and military officials, aims to provide strategic guidance to CUTS International's Global Affairs Centre.

The meeting's participants emphasised the necessity of extending discourse beyond Delhi. They committed to advancing the agenda of“Shikshit Rajasthan, Surakshit Rajasthan, and Viksit Rajasthan” (Educated Rajasthan, Secure Rajasthan, and Developed Rajasthan) through three key interventions.

These include organising a periodic Public Policy Fest aimed at raising awareness among youth about the local impacts of global issues, producing a "myths and realities" publication, and facilitating discussions around defence, which aims to position Rajasthan as a defence corridor.

Notable members include former Ambassadors Gauri Shankar Gupta and Satish Mehta, along with military veterans like Group Captain Ravi Raghav, Major General Sudhakar Jee, Colonel Bhawani Singh, and Lieutenant Colonel Pooran Singh. Their diverse expertise is expected to enrich discussions and strategies surrounding pressing global issues.

CUTS International is committed to promoting and generating awareness of international affairs within Rajasthan. The organisation also aims to enhance its presence in critical regions, including the Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean, West Asia, and Africa, through focused research and advocacy efforts. These objectives reflect the advisory group's dedication to shaping global public policy and fostering international cooperation, beginning with Rajasthan as a hub for informed dialogue.

With its six overseas centers in Accra, Geneva, Hanoi, Lusaka, Nairobi, and Washington, D.C., CUTS Global Affairs continues to champion understanding and cooperation on trade and strategic issues across various regions.

This initiative marks a promising development for Rajasthan and sets the stage for meaningful contributions to the global discourse on public policy.

(KNN Bureau)