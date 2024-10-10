From Doubling Scholarships To Deepening Trade Ties: PM Modi Announces 10-Point Plan In ASEAN-India Summit In Laos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday in Laos said India-ASEAN friendship is important especially when parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions. Announcing a 10-point action plan to strengthen India-ASEAN comprehensive partnership, the Indian prime minister said,“I believe that the 21st century – the Asian century – is the century of India and ASEAN nations.”

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit in Laos , Prime Minister Modi also said "We are peace-loving nations and respect each other's national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to the bright future of the youth of the region".

"India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he added.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi, after the summit, said,“The India-ASEAN Summit was a productive one. We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties , cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors.

Keeping with the theme of 'Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience', the Indian announced a 10-point plan to deepen India's friendship with ASEAN.

PM Modi announced that India would make available $5 million for enhancing disaster resilience and also initiate a new Health Ministers' track towards building Health Resilience.



Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India would make available $5 million towards joint activities.

To celebrate a decade of Act East Policy through several people centric activities including Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks and Delhi Dialogue

To organise ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund Doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India.



Review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025

Initiate a new Health Ministers' track towards building Health Resilience

Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening Digital and Cyber Resilience

Workshop on Green Hydroge Invited ASEAN Leaders to join Plant a Tree for Mother campaign towards building climate resilience.

Here is PM Modi's 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive partnership: