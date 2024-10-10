Mariia Prymachenko: A Self-Taught Master Who Conquered The Art World

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Mariia Prymachenko's painting was sensationally sold for half a million dollars, establishing her as one of the most expensive Ukrainian artists. We share the story of this self-taught artist who captivated the likes of Picasso, Chagall, Parajanov, and countless others with her enchanting bestiary.



A Ukrainian artist, Primachenko was a key figure in “naive art” (also known as“folk primitive”).

“I paint sunny flowers because I love people. I create for their joy and happiness, for all to love one another, to live like flowers across the earth...” – Mariia Prymachenko.

Art historians rank her vibrant, original creativity alongside renowned primitivists like Henri Rousseau and Niko Pirosmani . Primachenko's works are seen as a phenomenon, with her distinct style, termed“folk primitive,” developed largely on her own after just a year in the experimental workshops at the Kiev Museum of Ukrainian Art .

She never learned to draw...

“Once, while herding geese near my hut by the river, in a meadow full of flowers, I drew all the flowers I saw in the sand. Then, I noticed a bluish silt. I gathered it in my hem and painted our hut,” said Mariia Prymachenko, the 'Ukrainian treasure' as Pablo Picasso called her, an artist who ranks alongside Niko Pirosmani and Henri Rousseau.

Born in 1909 in Bolotnya, Kiev province, after painting the walls of her parents' house, she soon found villagers lining up to have her decorate their homes. As a child, Primachenko suffered from polio, leaving her with a limp that made it difficult to attend school. However, at home, she did not waste time: she drew, learned to weave, and even sewed wedding dresses and holiday clothes, tearing fabric by eye, with no patterns or rulers.

Her favorite subjects were floral compositions, village life, and domestic scenes. Later, she became most famous for her depictions of fairy-tale animals-exaggerated, vibrant, and far from frightening.

Her patterns were unlike traditional designs

Primachenko's father was a carpenter and woodcarver, her grandmother painted pysanky , and her mother was an embroiderer. Surrounded by craft and art, Maria inherited her love and talent for creating ornaments from her parents.

By the early 1930s, Primachenko was already a renowned embroiderer, with her rushniki and panels displayed at local and regional folk art exhibitions. Her style stood out, distinctly different from traditional Ukrainian patterns. At one such exhibition in the village of Ivankov, her works caught the eye of Tatyana Flora, a master weaver and teacher at the Kiev School of Folk Art. Flora invited Primachenko to Kiev, where, in 1934, she joined the Central Experimental Workshops of Folk Art at the All-Ukrainian State Museum. These workshops, featuring weaving, ceramics, carving, and decorative painting, were reorganized into the School of Folk Masters in 1936, from which Mariia Prymachenko graduated.

Among her admirers were Chagall and Picasso

A year after graduating from the School of Folk Masters, Primachenko's works were featured at the First Republican Exhibition of Folk Art, filling an entire hall. Her pieces then traveled to the World Exhibition in Paris, where she was awarded a first-degree diploma. But even more significant was Picasso's praise, declaring he had never seen anything like her art. Chagall soon became another admirer.

Artists, writers, directors, and singers visited Primachenko in her village of Bolotnya, including Tatyana Yablonskaya, Mykola Glushchenko, Sergey Parajanov, Mykola Bazhan, and Pavlo Tychyna.

Though Primachenko experienced love, she never married. In Kyiv, she fell in love with her fellow countryman Vasily Marinchuk. In 1941, Maria gave birth to a son, Fyodor, but a few months later, she received word that Vasily had died in the war before ever seeing his child. Friends said prominent men courted her, but she rejected their proposals, unable to believe her love would never return. She kept hoping, often saying,“Anything can happen.” In 1987, she painted The Peacock Waits for Her Boyfriend from Space.

During her long life, Mariia Prymachenko created hundreds of narrative and ornamental compositions. She primarily painted with gouache, signing her works“M.P.,” and often wrote titles on the back, which added new layers of meaning or revealed the content of the piece. These short texts, in the form of poems, sayings, proverbs, or wishes, became an integral part of her art. Written in folk language, without adhering to punctuation or grammar rules-since Primachenko completed only four grades of school-these captions, simple and charmingly naive, are often witty and humorous. For example:“A bear with a baby at the resorts. And the bear sucks his paw. Woe to the man who can't cook.”



Interestingly, despite never visiting a zoo and seeing exotic animals only on TV, Mariia Prymachenko still created“unseen animals” rather than realistic lions, monkeys, or crocodiles, surprising those who expected conventional depictions.

Her most famous series is about the Chernobyl tragedy

“We're not going anywhere. Go pinch the cuttings. Then sit down and paint, so people can see how beautiful the earth was,” Maria reportedly said, according to her son Fyodor, after learning of the Chernobyl nuclear explosion , just 40 kilometers from their home.

One of the largest man-made disasters of the 20th century inevitably made its way into Primachenko's art. Her focus, as always, was on the unexpected details. Doctors from Ivankiv came to advise her on ways to reduce radiation exposure, including taking regular baths and wearing cellophane bags over shoes. It's unclear if she followed the advice, but one of her most famous works from the“Chernobyl series” depicts a cow grazing with bags on its hooves. Another piece from the series, Flowers Grew Around the Fourth Block, was sensationally sold for half a million dollars at a charity auction on May 5. It was later donated to the Art Museum of Ukraine in Kyiv.



Primachenko passed away in 1997 at the age of 89, but despite suffering from polio since childhood, she continued painting until her last days, finding life and strength through her art.

In honor of her 100th anniversary, UNESCO declared 2009 the Year of Mariia Prymachenko.

Until recently, a large part of her works were housed in the Ivankiv regional museum, Kyiv region. Thankfully, according to the BBC, locals managed to evacuate the collection, though its current whereabouts remain unknown.

