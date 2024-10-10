Pendo Gathers Record Crowd For Eighth Pendomonium Announces Seven New Capabilities And Acquisition Of Product Collective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Product festival draws 2,000 product and digital leaders

N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the all-in-one product experience platform, today closed out its eighth annual Pendomonium product festival, gathering a record crowd of 2,000 product and digital leaders to explore the intersection of AI in today's software products.

Pendo executives also announced a series of new products and features that enhance the Pendo One platform, along with the company's of Product Collective , a community serving product and digital teams and producer of popular events like INDUSTRY and the New York Product Conference.

Pendo One platform, Pendo is more than just software," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "As product and digital teams grow in influence and responsibility in today's organizations in the age of AI - it's critical for them to learn from each other, share best practices and build relationships. Through Pendomonium, Mind the Product, and now Product Collective, we're thrilled to convene the product community for years to come."

New products and features in the Pendo One platform equip product teams to provide personalized product experiences to their users, both efficiently and at scale. New capabilities include:



Orchestrate : A new product that enables product and growth teams to create and coordinate messages across email and in-app guides to help improve user onboarding, adoption, or retention.

Pendo Listen fka Zelta : AI-driven insights culled from up to 150 disparate qualitative data sources to help product teams quickly validate ideas and identify new product opportunities. Listen includes Pendo's first conversational user interface, enabling teams to create prompts to get insights from their user feedback.

Embedded content : A no-code way to personalize applications, websites, and buying experiences for users, without relying on support from marketing or engineering.

AI-powered Insights based on trends in user behavior, revealing ways to increase retention throughout a product. Each insight includes a quantified opportunity for growth, and AI-recommended next steps to bring it to life, along with an explanation of how AI arrived at its conclusions.

Pre-built dashboard templates to streamline the dashboard creation process. Pendo users can create their own templates, and then easily launch a complete dashboard with a single click to monitor the results of a recent feature release or adoption campaign.

Collaboration : A communication layer that enables team members across an organization to have discussions and brainstorm ideas inside Pendo. Identity mapping to manage and measure a user's end-to-end journey from unknown website visitor to becoming an authenticated logged-in user.

Pendomonium highlights:

Pendomonium featured keynote addresses by The Wharton School Professor Ethan Mollick, who authored the recent book "Co-intelligence: Living and Working with AI", and New York Times bestselling author Dan Heath, along with a performance by Rev Run of the 1980s' hip hop group Run DMC.

More than 45+ educational sessions included product leaders from The New York Times, General Motors, Kraft Analytics Group, Spotify, Duolingo, WP Engine, Asana, PNC Bank, United Airlines, Yahoo, and more leading companies.

Pendo also announced the winners of its annual Pendo Customer Awards program, recognizing 16 customers for their use of Pendo to achieve positive business outcomes. Winners include: Clarivate , Founders' Award; Vertiv , Power in the Platform Award; CallRail , Product-Led Growth Award; Sage , Customer Experience Award; Ferguson Enterprises , Employee Experience Award; and Cin7 , Business Impact Award. Finalists include: UserTesting, Brightly Software, Procare, ECI Software Solutions, Adobe, Nasdaq, United Airlines, LastPass, and Nelnet. Eric Miller of Lucet Health was named User of the Year.

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Employees spend most of their time and customers find moments of delight (or frustration) inside the applications they use every day. Pendo's product experience platform equips companies of all sizes with the ability to become product-led to drive revenue, create more efficient processes, and empower employees. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: .

