Volleyball Legend Misty May-Treanor Joins Upper Deck's Elite Roster As Exclusive Spokesperson

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced its exclusive memorabilia and trading card deal with three-time medalist Misty May-Treanor. Along with being a historic beach volleyball player, May-Treanor has played an influential role in popularizing the sport globally. This collection comes at an exciting time in May-Treanor's career as she recently served as a beach volleyball analyst for the 2024 Summer Games. This line of collectibles represents Upper Deck's recent sports portfolio expansion into the world of volleyball.

"I'm thrilled to share these pieces of my career with the fans who have supported me along my journey," May-Treanor said. "The memorabilia and collectibles represent the endless dedication I've had to the sport, and I hope it excites and inspires both current and future generations of volleyball players and fans."

May-Treanor joins the Upper Deck athlete roster alongside her longtime teammate, Kerri Walsh Jennings . Together the pair won three consecutive gold medals for the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Summer Games – winning 21 of 22 total matches. May-Treanor has won 112 matches throughout her career. She was inducted into the Global Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016 and the California Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2017. She was also named a 2024 college Silver Anniversary Award recipient to recognize her outstanding collegiate and professional accomplishments 25 years after her college career. May-Treanor has plenty of experience helping build, lead, and coach collegiate teams, as well as serving as Director of Volleyball Operations and a head coach from 2016 to 2020.



"Misty May-Treanor's impact on beach volleyball is significant," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "It's a great opportunity to add such a successful athlete who has helped pave the way and inspire future generations. Her dedication to the sport and her fans is truly exceptional, and we're excited to bring her legacy to life through this collection."

May-Treanor's exclusive memorabilia features authentic beach volleyballs, dynamic collage pieces, dual signed prints with Kerri Walsh Jennings and more. In addition to the Upper Deck Authenticated portfolio, May-Treanor will be part of Upper Deck multi-sports products like Goodwin Champions for fans to collect. To view the entire memorabilia collection, visit UpperDeckStore .

