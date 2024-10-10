Steer Smarts Sector Shaft Brace Now Fits 2024 Models!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Smarts, a leading innovator of heavy duty steering and chassis components in the automotive industry, is excited to announce the launch of their 2024 Sector Shaft Brace with Track Bar Reinforcement bracket. This brace has a completely new design and will drastically improve the steering of all 2024 Jeep Models!

Tony Carvallo, Lead Engineer at Steer Smarts, was very happy with how they were able to improve upon an already successful product, going on to say, "We really wanted to make it so that this revision allowed the bracket to not only be backwards compatible, but to also improve the clearances where possible. I'm proud to report that we were successful on both fronts, fitment with 2018+ JL and JT vehicles while also improving clearances without sacrificing strength or durability."

This updated brace will be available in two variants, one for 2018+ Wranglers and Gladiators equipped with the aluminum steering box and the other for 2018+ Jeeps with the steel steering box. Both variants are designed to limit deflection in the steering box, using a 1⁄4" thick all-steel bracket with a plate and sealed roller bearing design that connects to the base of the sector shaft below the pitman arm. The reinforced design greatly improves steering response and overall drivability, making it a must-have upgrade for those seeking better performance on and off the road.

In addition to the brace updates, Steer Smarts has also introduced a Big Bore Sector Shaft upgrade kit for JK, JL, and JT platforms. This kit comes with a new sector nut and steering box fasteners that allow customers to take advantage of the sector shaft brace's performance benefits while also allowing them to use a PSC Big Bore Steering Box.

For more information or to purchase the YETI XDTM Sector Shaft Brace or PSC Big Bore Kit, visit Steer Smarts' website @ .

Based in Plymouth, Mich.,

STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit's automotive giants. STEER SMARTS blends O.E. level quality with no-compromise performance to deliver a new standard in truck and off-road chassis components. To get a behind-the-scenes look at STEER SMARTS and how the best steering is designed, tested, and manufactured, visit us at youtube/SteerSmarts . For more information visit or call us toll-free at (888) 8GO-YETI. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook/SteerSmarts , on Instagram at instagram/steersmarts, and on Twitter at twitter/SteerSmarts

