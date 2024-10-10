Happy Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp, Facebook Status, Greetings & Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Durga Puja 2024 Wishes: -also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava- is celebrated on the last day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. It is one of the most auspicious days of the Navratri celebrations as it is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Durga'-the Adi Shakti.

This auspicious day also symbolizes the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga defeated the devil Mahishasura after a fierce battle. On this day, all nine forms of Adi Shakti (Navadurga), symbolising divine feminine power and strength, areworshipped. This year, Durga Puja and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.

| Today Navratri colour: Why do we wear red on Day 6?

The festival is also marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, and public processions called mela.

On this day, devotees who have observed fasting for the full nine days offer prayers and seek blessings. They conduct kanya puja on young girls who have not yet reached puberty. Those kanjis are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them.



May fill your life with happiness, success, and peace. Wishing you a vibrant and energetic Navratri full of dance and celebration

May Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, and success to you and your family. Happy Navratri!

May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings and give you lots of happiness. Happy Navratri!

Wishing you the strength and wisdom of Maa Durga. May this Navratri bring you good health, prosperity, and endless blessings!

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all challenges. Have a blessed Navratri!

May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Durga Puja to you. Happy Durga Puja to you and your loved ones! May this festival bring you joy, peace and prosperity in your life.

| Durga Puja 2024: Top pandals to visit Here are some WhatsApp wishes, images, Facebook status, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones: