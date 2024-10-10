Kootenay Knit & Apparel Aims To Sell 10,000 Pairs Of Pink Ribbon Mittens During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kootenay Knit & Apparel , renowned for the iconic red mittens featured in the 2010 Vancouver and has raised $1M for breast cancer causes with the Pink Ribbon Mittens since 2011, has announced its goal for this October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cranbrook-based company is on a mission to sell 10,000 pairs of Pink Ribbon Mittens by October 31st, 2024, to raise vital funds for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) .



In a renewed partnership established this past February, Kootenay Knit & Apparel and the Canadian Cancer Society relaunched the Pink Mitten Campaign , aiming to support breast cancer research and support services. With every pair of Pink Mittens sold, $2 will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society, ensuring a minimum contribution of $30,000 in 2024.

"The Kootenay team of women take pride in having Products with Purpose," says Cathy Rella, Founder of Kootenay Knit & Apparel. "The Pink Ribbon Mittens were created with passion as a symbol of hope and unity for breast cancer. Wearers feel good knowing the mittens connect to the mission of creating a future without breast cancer. Join hands, wear the Pink Mittens, share your story, and inspire others to support the Pink Mitten Campaign!"

The Pink Ribbon Mittens, with their eye-catching pink yarn, are especially important during the month of October. One in eight Canadian women can expect to receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. The Canadian Cancer Society has been a leader in driving progress, investing over $53 million in research over the past five years. Today, 89% of women and 76% of men diagnosed with breast cancer survive for at least five years post-diagnosis, a testament to ongoing advancements in treatment and care.

This month, the Pink Mitten Campaign aims to raise funds to further the impact of the Canadian Cancer Society and help support patients like Kim Kirshenbaum. Just after her 50th birthday, Kim received the news that she had developed triple-negative inflammatory breast cancer.

"After receiving my diagnosis, my treatment progressed quickly," says Kim. "14 days after receiving the news, I met my oncologist. In the ten months that followed this visit, I underwent weekly chemotherapy and targeted immunotherapy." Even with life-threatening complications, Kim remained motivated to keep going and has done so, even four years later. "Although there is no cure for what I have, that doesn't mean there won't be. Through the work done at the Canadian Cancer Society and donations, research will continue, which gives me hope."

The Pink Ribbon Mittens are available through the Kootenay Knit website for $24 each, plus applicable taxes and shipping. They can also be found on the Canadian Cancer Society's online marketplace and at national and local retailers. Distributors and retailers interested in selling Pink Ribbon Mittens can learn more about the wholesale program by visiting kootenayknit.com .

Join Kootenay Knit & Apparel in making a meaningful impact this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To learn more about the Pink Mitten Campaign, purchase a pair of Pink Ribbon Mittens, or find a local retailer, visit .

About Kootenay Knit & Apparel

Kootenay Knit & Apparel is a Canadian, woman-owned company with 25 years of experience in creating unique, high-quality knitwear, headwear, apparel, and accessories. Committed to combining creative design with social responsibility, the company supports various charitable initiatives through its products and partnerships.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) aims to unite and inspire all Canadians to take control of cancer. Its vision is to champion world-leading outcomes in cancer prevention, treatment, and support.

