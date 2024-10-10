Almost 30 Buildings Damaged In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-nine buildings have been partially destroyed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This is according to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"One damaged private house caught fire. Firefighters put out the blaze and did everything necessary to prevent re-ignition. Twenty-nine houses were partially destroyed! A total of 45 rescuers and nine units of equipment were involved in tackling the aftermath of the attack," the post reads.

The State Emergency Service recalled that six people had been in the attack, including three men, two women and a 17-year-old girl. All victims received medical care at the scene and refused further hospitalization.