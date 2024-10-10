Zelensky, Starmer, Rutte Discuss Military Reinforcement Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with British Prime Keir Starmer and Secretary General Mark Rutte in London.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Official Telegram of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"I met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The key topics of our discussions were Euro-Atlantic integration and the military reinforcement of Ukraine. These are the steps that will create the best conditions for restoring a just peace," Zelensky said.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties also discussed the swift implementation of the NATO Washington Summit decisions and agreed on their next steps.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine