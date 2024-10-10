Zelensky, Starmer, Rutte Discuss Military Reinforcement Of Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London.
"I met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The key topics of our discussions were Euro-Atlantic integration and the military reinforcement of Ukraine. These are the steps that will create the best conditions for restoring a just peace," Zelensky said.
According to him, during the meeting, the parties also discussed the swift implementation of the NATO Washington Summit decisions and agreed on their next steps.
