عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Minister Reports On Monitoring Of Progress In Nature Reserve Activities

Deputy Minister Reports On Monitoring Of Progress In Nature Reserve Activities


10/10/2024 9:10:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In total, 142 mineral raw material deposits were monitored and inspected, and the volumes exploited during the Occupation period were determined.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov made this statement at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues, Azernews reports.

He noted that inspections were carried out in more than 170 locations as part of the re-evaluation of operational resources of underground water deposits.

"Within the framework of restoring the activities of the Besitchay State Nature Reserve and the Dashalti State Nature Reserve, the territorial maps have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, the draft map of the Arazboyu State Nature Reserve and the map of the sanitary protection zone of the Dashalti State Nature Reserve are in the process of being agreed upon with the relevant state institutions," deputy minister Vugar Karimov said.

MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108766606


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search