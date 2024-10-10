Deputy Minister Reports On Monitoring Of Progress In Nature Reserve Activities
10/10/2024
Nazrin Abdul
In total, 142 mineral raw material deposits were monitored and
inspected, and the volumes exploited during the Occupation period
were determined.
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov
made this statement at a meeting of the working group on
environmental issues, Azernews reports.
He noted that inspections were carried out in more than 170
locations as part of the re-evaluation of operational resources of
underground water deposits.
"Within the framework of restoring the activities of the
Besitchay State Nature Reserve and the Dashalti State Nature
Reserve, the territorial maps have been approved by the Cabinet of
Ministers.
Currently, the draft map of the Arazboyu State Nature Reserve
and the map of the sanitary protection zone of the Dashalti State
Nature Reserve are in the process of being agreed upon with the
relevant state institutions," deputy minister Vugar Karimov
said.
