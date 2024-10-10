Deputy Minister Reports On Monitoring Of Progress In Nature Reserve Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In total, 142 mineral raw material deposits were monitored and inspected, and the volumes exploited during the period were determined.

Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov made this statement at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues, Azernews reports.

He noted that inspections were carried out in more than 170 locations as part of the re-evaluation of operational resources of underground water deposits.

"Within the framework of restoring the activities of the Besitchay State Nature Reserve and the Dashalti State Nature Reserve, the territorial maps have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, the draft map of the Arazboyu State Nature Reserve and the map of the sanitary protection zone of the Dashalti State Nature Reserve are in the process of being agreed upon with the relevant state institutions," deputy minister Vugar Karimov said.