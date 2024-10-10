European apples remain a firm favourite with Middle Eastern consumers

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • European apple exports to the Middle East continue to remain popular due to their exceptional quality, diverse varieties, superior taste, consistency and year-round availability



• Luxury retailers, hotels, gourmet dining establishments, and health-conscious consumers seeking premium, nutritious produce are all driving the demand.



• The European Union, in partnership with Interfel, the French fresh fruit and vegetable organisation, has launched a series of promotional activities to showcase European apples across the region throughout 2024 and 2025.



A campaign to promote European apples is proving to be so fruitful in the Middle East region that the European Union and the French National Apple will be undertaking a third successive export campaign, with French apples taking centre stage.



The campaign aims to highlight European apple production's exceptional quality, variety, and eco-friendly practices, with a particular focus on apples from France. Despite global agricultural challenges, the 2024 French apple harvest has remained stable, reaching 1.463 million tonnes.



“French apples have long been appreciated for their taste and quality, and this year’s harvest is no different. The apples' excellent shape and outstanding quality have made them popular with consumers and food professionals in the region,” said Daniel Sauvaitre, a fruit grower from Charente and president of the French Fruits and Vegetables Trade Association Interfel in France.



While the mainstay varieties such as Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, and Red Apples remain popular, there has been a noticeable surge in demand for club varieties gaining momentum in the Middle Eastern market, including Juliet, Pink Lady, Candine, Candine Organic, Joya, Pixie, Story (Lolipop), Kissabel, and Coeur de Reine.



“These specialised apples are gaining ground, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences towards distinct flavours and high-quality products,” added Sauvaitre.



One of the highlights of French apple production is its eco-conscious approach. Since 2010, French apples have carried the "eco-friendly orchards" label, representing 1 million tonnes of apples grown sustainably, resonating strongly in the Middle East, where eco-friendly products are gaining increasing importance.



To further support French apple exports, a series of promotional activities will take place across the GCC during the remainder of 2024 and into H1 2025, following the success of similar initiatives during the last two years.



Last season’s campaign included over 443 in-store tasting sessions across the GCC in 182 outlets between October and March, featuring sampling, gondola brandings, and digital promotions in major retailers such as Lulu, Panda, Monoprix and Carrefour. These efforts ensured that French apples were featured across the Middle East, offering consumers enticing price promotions and exclusive gifts.



In addition, the campaign also held six interactive French Apple Pop-Up events across Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Doha, and Kuwait, as well as at the Taste of Dubai festival.



A specialised training program was also introduced for retail professionals and chefs to enhance local expertise in French apple varieties. The program, led by the Best Craftsman in France, Catherine Botti and French Chef Jean-François Le Luherne, provided a unique opportunity for participants in Dubai to discover and learn more about French apple varieties and gain insights from industry experts.



“Focusing on diversity and quality has positioned French apples as a favourite in the Middle East. With the European Union's support and the region's promotional activities, French apples are poised to remain a top choice for consumers and professionals alike,” concluded Sauvaitre.





MENAFN10102024007410016543ID1108766552