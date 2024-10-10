'You Will Never Understand ...': What Ratan Tata Told An Industrialist When Asked To Pay ₹15 Crore Bribe To Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran industrialist Ratan Naval Tata breathed his last on Wednesday, October 9. Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals, known for his vision and business proficiency passed away at the age of 86.

In an old interview, Tata shared his conversation with a fellow industrialist on corruption. The business tycoon, in an interview with NDTV in 2010, stated that he was advised by the industrialist to pay ₹15 crore to a for a business deal.





"You know, why don't you pay the minister, you know that he wants 15 crore.... you know, you people want the airline, don't you? You want the airline, pay 15 crore,” the fellow industrialist asked.

Referring to this conversation when he was asked how to avoid corruption, Ratan Tata said that corruption had to be self-regulated.

“It has to be self-regulating....You will never understand that, we just don't do that,” Tata told the industrialist.





Tata said that he has avoided indulging in corruptive practices because he wanted to go to bed at night feeling that he has not succumbed to it. Additionally, the business tycoon mentioned that he has never participated in corrupt practices, not even for a mining licence.

The former chairman of Tata Sons has been an integral part of making Tata a well-renowned brand.

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in the Tata family, known for their family business for generations.