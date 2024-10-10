T'gana Govt Urged To Implement Scheduled Caste Sub-Categorisation For Job Recruitment

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga on Thursday urged the Telangana to take up recruitment in government departments only after sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) as directed by the Supreme Court recently.

He slammed Chief A. Revanth Reddy for recruiting more than 11,000 teachers without implementing SC reservation.

On the Chief Minister's announcement, new job notifications should be issued only after the Judicial Commission on SC sub-categorisation submits its report, Manda Krishna Madiga said that he cannot be trusted.

The MRPS leader said the Chief Minister had announced in the state assembly that the Supreme Court order on SC sub-categorisation will be implemented while filling vacancies in various government departments.

He said that Revanth Reddy had promised that SC sub-categorisation would be enforced even in case of job notifications already issued.

"He has appointed teachers without SC sub-categorisation," said the MRPS leader.

Manda Krishna Madiga also hit out at the Congress government for not allowing MRPS to take out a peaceful rally to demand implementation of SC sub-categorisation in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He said they wanted to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to Ambedkar's statue, but they were told that there was no permission for the rally.

The MRPS founder said not just the previous government, but even the present government in the state is running with the imposition of curbs.

He demanded that the state government follow sub-categorisation for recruitment to Group I and Group II posts or conduct the exams after implementing sub-categorisation.

He also demanded that the Group III exam be deferred. Stating that Group IV results were already delayed by 16 months, he said it should be withheld for another two months till sub-categorisation.

He announced that MRPS will hold a massive public meeting at Warangal on October 16. Asserting that they were so far protesting with anguish, Manda Krishna Madiga warned that they may have to show their anger. He said the government alone would be responsible for this.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had on Wednesday directed that the one-man judicial commission on SC sub-categorisation should submit its report within 60 days.

The Chief Minister asked officials to take steps to implement the Supreme Court order on SC sub-categorisation.

Revanth Reddy wanted officials to make arrangements within 24 hours to constitute the judicial commission.