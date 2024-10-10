Anticimex Carolinas Family Of Brands And Their 'SMART' System Kick Off Halloween With Costumes, Prizes And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands announce Buggin' Halloween costume contest

Innovative Pest Control Leader Hosts Spooky Photo Contest to Celebrate the Season with an Photo Contest

- Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex CarolinasMATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fall is here and that can only mean one thing – Halloween is around the corner.Anticimex Carolinas, and its Family of Brands, Killingsworth Environmental, Clark's Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control, an advanced pest control company known for their game-changing technologies, is celebrating Halloween with an online photo costume contest, "Buggin' Halloween." October presents a chance to engage with customers and social media followers through lighthearted fun while raising awareness about SMART rodent control, especially as cooler weather drives mice and rats indoors to seek shelter for the winter.The“Buggin' Halloween” photo contest invites everyone to submit photos of themselves, their family, or their pets dressed as their favorite creepy-crawly creatures. Prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded as Amazon E-gift cards: $250 for the first-place winner, $200 for the second-place winner, and $100 for the third-place winner. A new twist has been added this year with an additional prize category for the most "bugged out" house -encouraging submissions of homes decorated with insects, bugs, and other scurrying pests! The home category will have one winner receiving a $125 Lowe's E-gift card. The contest runs through November 4, 2024.SMART is a game-changing technology that leverages the Internet of Things to digitally monitor rodent infestations and alert the Anticimex Carolinas team of possible rodent or wildlife activity. This enables more precise tracking and targeting of rats, mice, and wildlife, allowing for efficient identification of entry points and sustainable, effective control and elimination of rodent issues.Pest control can feel like a serious business, and opportunities to lighten the mood with competitions such as“Buggin' Halloween” helps Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands connect with their customer base.“People may like to think of scary critters around this time of year when they're coming up with spooky looking but delicious snacks for a Halloween party, or planning out their family costumes,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas.“Our job is to make sure Halloween is the only time of year you need to think about bugs or rodents.”Killingsworth, Clark's, and Strand, the Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, have served customers throughout North and South Carolina with decades of reliable and consistent service, offering preventative solutions for residents' and business' pest control needs so they only need to think of bugs as a fun theme for Halloween costumes and parties.Enter the contest by simply visiting bugginhalloween and completing the online form . If you, your loved ones, or your pet dress up as a creepy crawly insect, arachnid, or other pest, or if your house is“bugged out” for Halloween, upload your photo or video via Anticimex Carolinas' online form for your chance to win.

Tessa Shoe

Anticimex Carolinas: Family of Brands

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.