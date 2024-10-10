Jesse Buys Nationwide Rebrands To Coody & Co Financing: A Family-Driven Vision For A Home Financing Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coody & Co. Financing

Coody & Co Financing rebrands to shift focus to their unique home financing solution for those unable to secure conventional loans.

- Jesse Coody

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jesse Buys Nationwide, a prominent firm, is excited to announce its official rebranding to Coody & Co Financing . This significant change reflects the company's evolution from its roots in real estate investment to a specialized focus on providing creative home financing solutions for families who struggle to secure conventional loans.

From Real Estate Investments to Pioneering Home Financing

Founded by Jesse Coody , Jesse Buys Nationwide initially built its reputation in the real estate investment sector. However, through his own personal challenges in securing traditional financing, Jesse identified a growing need for alternative home financing solutions. Recognizing the impact this service could have on countless families, Jesse made a pivotal decision to shift the company's focus entirely. Today, under the new banner of Coody & Co Financing, the company is committed to being the leader in the owner finance niche market, helping individuals and families realize their dreams of homeownership when traditional paths are closed to them.

A True Family-Driven Effort

Coody & Co Financing is more than just a business-it's a family mission. Hannah Coody, a key partner in the company and Jesse's wife, along with a dedicated team of professionals, work tirelessly to ensure that every client receives the highest level of service. The rebranding to Coody & Co Financing not only highlights Jesse's personal journey but also represents the collaborative spirit that drives the company forward. With a long-term vision to involve their two young daughters in the business, the Coody family is committed to passing on the dream of homeownership from their family to others.

A Name That Reflects Our Mission

As the company continues to grow, it is essential that our name accurately conveys what we do. Coody & Co. Financing embodies our mission to provide creative, personalized home financing solutions to a broader audience. The new name is a testament to our dedication to serving those who are underserved by conventional lending institutions, offering them a path to homeownership that might otherwise be out of reach.

Looking Ahead

The rebranding marks a new chapter for the company, but our core values remain unchanged. We will continue to focus on providing an innovative home financing solution, building lasting relationships with our clients, and making a positive impact on the communities we serve.

“We're incredibly excited about this next step in our journey,” said Jesse Coody, Founder and CEO of Coody & Co Financing, previously Jesse Buys Nationwide.“Our new name better reflects our commitment to helping families achieve their dreams of homeownership. This is not just a business for us-it's a family effort, and we want our name to represent that.”

About Coody & Co. Financing

Coody & Co Financing is a family-owned and operated consulting firm specializing in an owner financing solution for individuals and families unable to secure traditional home loans. Unlike traditional owner financing, where buyers are often limited to choosing from a fixed pool of properties available to purchase through owner financing, Coody & Co allows clients to pick their own home, making the dream of homeownership even more personalized and flexible. Whether it's finding the perfect home or managing the financing process, Coody & Co is dedicated to helping individuals and families who struggle to secure conventional home loans.

Founded by Jesse Coody, whose personal challenges with securing traditional financing inspired him to help others, Coody & Co is committed to making homeownership accessible to all. Backed by a team of experts and driven by a deep, personal dedication to its clients, the company is transforming the owner financing space by offering tailored solutions and unparalleled service.

