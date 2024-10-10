Bilingualism Still Persists Among Ukrainian Teachers Language Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The practice of bilingualism remains prevalent among teachers in Ukraine.

Ukraine's State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremin said this in a comment for Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, bilingualism persists among teachers, who, while educating our children, continue to use non-official language during breaks and in extracurricular activities," Kremin stated.

He noted that similar situations occur in other sectors, underscoring the need for ongoing efforts to create a stronger Ukrainian-speaking environment.

"There is currently a bill registered in the Verkhovna Rada aimed at guaranteeing Ukrainians' rights to the state language in education. However, these rights must also be defined by language laws in other areas of public life," added the Commissioner.

As reported, the Secretariat of the State Language Protection Commissioner registered 1,633 citizen complaints regarding violations of the language law in the first three quarters of 2024.