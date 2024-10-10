Costa Rica Proposes Legalizing Open-Pit Gold Mining

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica's has rekindled its interest in open-pit mining. President Rodrigo Chaves' administration has proposed a plan to legalize large-scale extraction in the country's northern region.



This move aims to displace illegal miners who have been operating in the area for the past decade. The government's proposal involves amending the current law that prohibits open-pit mining.



Under the new plan, the state would receive 5% of the profits from operations. This is an increase from the previously criticized 2% share.



Costa Rica's gold mining saga dates back to 2001 when Canadian company Industrias Infinito was granted a contract to extract gold from the Crucitas farm.



However, environmental groups successfully campaigned for the annulment of this contract in 2010. In the years following the contract's annulment, illegal miners, many crossing from Nicaragua, took advantage of the abandoned territories.







These miners have been using harmful chemicals and causing security issues in the region. Recent investigations have revealed that Costa Rica is legitimizing a significant amount of illegally mined gold.

Costa Rica's Gold Mining Dilemma

Over the past seven years, the country has exported 7,600 kilograms of gold , valued at $152 million. The illegal mining operations have led to environmental contamination and security concerns.



Despite numerous police operations, the illegal mining activities have persisted. The Chaves administration argues that regulated mining would benefit the country.



Laura Fernández, Minister of the Presidency, stated, "Our gold is being stolen using techniques that contaminate with mercury and cause great damage. This wealth should remain in San Carlos and Costa Rica, not in other countries like Nicaragua."



Critics, including former left-wing deputy Edgardo Araya, argue that the government's proposal is shortsighted. Araya believes that surrendering resources for a mere 5% profit while causing environmental destruction is not a viable solution.



As Costa Rica considers this shift in policy, it must carefully weigh the economic benefits against potential environmental impacts. The proposal's fate now rests with the Legislative Assembly, where it will face scrutiny and debate.



This situation highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing economic development with environmental preservation, a dilemma faced by many resource-rich nations around the world.

