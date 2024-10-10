Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian FM Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Oct 10 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, met with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Riyadh, yesterday, discussing the latest regional developments and bilateral ties.

During his visit, Araghchi also held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed regional developments and efforts made for de-escalation.

Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared in Apr, last year, the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric.