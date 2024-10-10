FHO Affirms the Importance of Supporting Mental Health Among Frontline Heroes

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) affirmed its firm commitment to protecting the mental and well-being of the frontline heroes, who stand steadfast in the face of great challenges, and embody the strength and compassion that enhance the security and safety of society.



On World Mental Health Day, which is recognised annually on October 10 by the World Health Organization (WHO), FHO praised the efforts of the frontline heroes of healthcare workers in the country, and the role they play in protecting society and carrying out relief and humanitarian tasks assigned to them.



FHO concluded: "The heroes of the frontline face tremendous physical and psychological pressures every day, with determination and persistence, to protect members of society, and we are proud of the UAE's constructive initiatives that contribute to promoting mental health for all, to ensure a healthy and stable future for future generations."



