German foreign trade balance records surplus of USD24.6 billion in August

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade balance recorded a notable surplus of €22.5 billion (approximately USD24.66 billion) in August, as reported by the federal statistical office, Destatis, on Wednesday. This surplus exceeded market expectations and highlights Germany's strong position in international trade. The country's total exports reached €131.9 billion, reflecting a slight increase of 0.1 percent compared to the previous year, while imports fell to €109.4 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1 percent. This combination of stable export growth and declining imports contributed to the significant surplus.



In terms of regional trade, Germany exported goods worth €72.7 billion to European Union member states during August, while imports from these countries totaled €57.4 billion. This indicates a healthy trade relationship within the EU, showcasing Germany's role as a key trading partner in the region. Furthermore, exports to countries outside the EU amounted to €59.2 billion, with imports from these nations standing at €52 billion, demonstrating Germany's diversified trade portfolio and its capacity to engage with global markets.



The United States emerged as the largest destination for German exports in August, with goods valued at €13.5 billion shipped across the Atlantic. In contrast, China remained the primary source of imports for Germany, accounting for €13.2 billion in goods during the same period. However, the trade dynamics with Russia showed a marked decline; exports to Russia fell by 9.5 percent from July to €600 million in August and decreased by 11.8 percent year-on-year. This decline is attributed to the ongoing repercussions of the Russian war on Ukraine, which has severely impacted trade relations.



Imports from Russia also saw a significant downturn, dropping by 29.1 percent from July to €100 million in August and down 41.4 percent compared to August 2023. These figures reflect the broader economic challenges faced by both Germany and Russia amidst the geopolitical tensions and sanctions that have altered traditional trade flows. Overall, Germany's trade data for August indicates resilience in its export activities while highlighting the complexities of navigating international trade in a changing global landscape.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765355