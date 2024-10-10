Bolivia files declaration to intervene genocide case against Israel in ICJ

(MENAFN) Bolivia officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, seeking to join the genocide case against Israel regarding the alleged massacres in the Gaza Strip. The announcement was made by the ICJ, which stated that Bolivia had invoked Article 63 of the Court's Statute to register its interest in the case, titled "Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel)."



By filing this declaration, Bolivia asserts its right to intervene in proceedings that concern the interpretation of the Genocide Convention, as outlined in Article 63 of the ICJ Statute. This means that the eventual ruling by the Court will be binding on Bolivia as well. In its declaration, Bolivia emphasized its interest in interpreting multiple provisions of the Genocide Convention, including Articles I, II, III, IV, V, VI, and IX, which define genocide and establish obligations for states to prevent and punish such crimes, as well as the ICJ's jurisdiction over related disputes.



Israel's military actions in Gaza have continued despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, following an attack by Hamas on October 7. The ongoing offensive has resulted in a staggering death toll, with local health authorities reporting over 42,000 fatalities, the majority of whom are women and children. Additionally, more than 97,700 people have been injured, and the Israeli military campaign has led to widespread displacement among the population of Gaza. The region is currently experiencing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to an ongoing blockade.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765325