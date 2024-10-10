Man Breaks World Record By Building Gigantic Nerf Gun

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man in the US has broken a world record by building Gigantic Nerf Gun, a childhood toy.

Nerf gun” is often used to describe the toy, but it is actually an umbrella term for all types of toy blasters,

regardless of whether or not it has the Nerf brand name.

As a huge fan of the toy brand, Michael Pick from Huntsville, Alabama, decided to take the Nerf N-Strike Elite Longshot CS-6 model and make it 300 percent bigger.

What resulted is a 12ft 6in long beast weighing a whopping 200 pounds, a creation that inadvertently knocked previous Guinness World Record holder Mark Rober's 6ft Nerf gun from the top spot.

Michael Pick from Alabama has made history by building the world's largest Nerf gun, which is 300 percent bigger than a regular one.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram