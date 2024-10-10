Streamunlimited Launched Stream210, A Unique Embedded Hardware Module, In Partnership With Realtek Semiconductors Corporation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ameba RTL8730E was selected as the core of the new module as it fulfills the high demands of technically complex products while offering leading-edge size, power consumption and cost. Realtek Product Line Manager for IoT, Angus Hsu, said: "We are thrilled to be able to work with StreamUnlimited, a professional leader in the with a strong design capability, innovative thinking and wide coverage across a range of segments ideally suited to our RTL8730E product."

Stream210 Module

Continue Reading

StreamUnlimited, the innovative leader in embedded audio software and hardware solutions, supports customers through product development, certification, launch and long-term maintenance of products based on the same StreamSDK software stack. Markus Rutz, StreamUnlimited CTO, said: "We are delighted to work with Realtek for our Stream210 module, which complements our diverse family of certified modules, providing product managers across a wide variety of market sectors with the tools to be innovative, disruptive and ambitious when it comes to creating complete product families with StreamUnlimited."

The Stream210 module is designed to be used in conjunction with the Stream2Go program. Stream2Go has been developed by StreamUnlimited as a pre-configured software & hardware package that enables a cost and product launch time optimized solution, with features including AirPlay Audio, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and DAB+.

Targeted product form factors for Stream2Go include:



Digital radios

Wi-Fi high-end headphones

Wireless speakers & streaming audio receivers

Home automation products Industrial applications & Wi-Fi IoT products

Key features of the Stream210 module:



Dual-Core ARM Cortex-A32 @ 1.3GHz with embedded MCU

Dual-Band certified Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

Integrated audio CODEC and equalizer

Small footprint and low power consumption Certified for FCC/IC/RED/MIC/SRRC

Stream210 is in full production, different licensing options are available.

For more information on Stream210 and Stream2Go visit or contact [email protected]

We are also excited to participate in the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (HKEF) from October 13-15, 2024. Join us to explore the latest technologies and discuss your business needs with our experts. To schedule a personal meeting, contact [email protected] .



About StreamUnlimited:

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited development partnerships include all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT channel. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics and smart home manufacturers.

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED