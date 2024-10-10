QCS Chairman Appointed Chair Of Global Boards For Cancer Coalition
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), led by H E sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Jaber Al Thani, participated in several international conferences over the past few weeks to raise awareness and combat cancer globally.
At the high-level conference“Global Cancer Control: A Framework” held at the University of Geneva, the“International Coalition for Cancer Patients” was established, with the Qatar Cancer Society becoming a founding member, and H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jaber Al Thani was appointed Co-Chair of the Middle Eastern Board and the Global Board., reflecting Qatar's prominent role in enhancing global advocacy against cancer.
Additionally, the Society presented a session at the World Cancer Conference in Geneva titled“An Unspoken Reality: The Stigma of Cancer in Arabian Communities,” which addressed cultural differences and their impact on cancer stigma, proposing effective strategies to tackle these challenges K and the Society participated in a discussion on“Implementing the Global Breast Cancer Initiative,” highlighting the importance of international cooperation in enhancing early detection and reducing breast cancer mortality rates.
