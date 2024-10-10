Georgetown University In Qatar Celebrates Legacy Of Prof Amira Sonbol

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The life and legacy of Professor Amira Sonbol were celebrated at a moving Symposium hosted at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q). It offered insight into her visionary scholarship, program leadership at GU-Q and Qatar University, and role as a mentor, teacher, and advocate for the faculty and students whose lives she touched.

The event brought together family, faculty, former students, and community members from across the globe to pay tribute to her significant contributions to Middle Eastern history, Islamic law, and gender studies, as well as her role in founding and shaping GU-Q's academic community.

“As we gather here today, both in person and in spirit, it is clear that the impact of Professor Sonbol's life extends far beyond the confines of our campus. Each person here-and many more who couldn't be present-carries a piece of her legacy,” shared GU-Q Professor Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf in her opening remarks.

Panelists and audience members fondly recalled her deep empathy, unwavering support for students, and unique ability to bring out the best in each individual. Professor Sonbol's humanized teaching style and genuine concern made her a mentor, a confidante, and an inspiration to both her students and fellow faculty.

The commemorative event featured a special session, Georgetown in Qatar at 20: A Tribute to Amira Sonbol, where Dean Safwan Masri engaged in a lively discussion with former GU-Q Deans Ahmad Dallal, Gerd Nonneman, Mehran Kamrava, and Clyde Wilcox. Their reflections underscored Professor Sonbol's integral role in establishing GU-Q as a hub for academic excellence and cross-cultural dialogue, as well as her larger-than-life personality.

Dean Masri shared:“While we could speak endlessly of her brilliance as a scholar, what truly stands out to me is not just what she taught, but how she taught it. Amira had a unique gift: she made the complex simple, the distant close, and the forgotten unforgettable.” Professor Sonbol's foundational role in setting the tone and vision for the Qatar campus was also highlighted by her colleagues.