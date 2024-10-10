DLF Malls Has Unveiled The Second Edition Of The 'DLF Malls Shopping Festival'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 09 October 2024: Following last year's success, DLF Malls, India's premier retail destination, presents the second edition of the 'DLF Malls Shopping Festival'. Leveraging the high-energy & celebratory festive season, the Shopping Festival is set to excite customers throughout October and run till just after the Diwali Celebrations, ending on the 5th of November. Shoppers across Delhi-NCR can indulge in exciting offers and rewards, delectable experiences and electrifying live entertainment. A portfolio-wide affair, this extravaganza promises to amplify the festive spirit, offering an unparalleled retail experience.



As part of the DLF Malls Shopping Festival promotions, enjoy unparalleled benefits and exciting offers across all properties including:



Mega Giveaway: Spend ₹25,000 and above to get a chance to win a Citroën Car (EV), a Staycation at Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort, an Apple Watch, an Apple iPad, or a Dyson Airwrap.



Spin & Win: Visit any of our 4 malls and experience the thrill of our Wheel of Fortune to win exciting prizes! Customers who shop for ₹15,000 and above at the malls can scan the QR code on the Wheel to win Assured Gifts.



Assured Vouchers: Spend ₹5,000 and above to win Assured Vouchers.

Collaboration: CRED parking benefits and cashbacks on shopping spends.



The annual Shopping Festival will feature a vibrant mix new fashion lines, curated events, and exclusive deals from the most loved brands, including:



Festive Village



Aa vibrant cultural hub featuring stalls with handcrafted goods like pottery, Madhubani art, papier-mâché, Rattan work, and much more. Shoppers can explore Diwali hampers, home décor, jewelry, and sweets, while enjoying live performances, such as – folk dances, puppet shows, and artisan demonstrations at DLF Mall of India and DLF Avenue, Saket.



Weekend Edit & Diwali Edit



'Weekend Edit - Curated Market' at DLF Promenade and 'The Diwali Edit' at DLF CyberHub will also feature apparel, artwork, décor pieces, jewelry, festive gifting, and much more, from budding homegrown artists.



Beauty & Wellness



'RELiiVE Beauty Pop-Up' will wow shoppers with top beauty brands like Minimalist and more, at DLF Mall of India & DLF Avenue.



Korean Culture Festivals



Renowned Korean heritage and culture come alive at DLF Avenue with two back-to-back Korean festivals, focusing largely on travel & tourism, and food.



Live Events

An 'Epic Evening with Sonu Nigam' at DLF Promenade, on 11th October.

'Little Ramayana Story Telling' at DLF Avenue, on 12th October.

'Oktoberfest' throughout October and a dedicated concert featuring Hargun Kaur on 18th October.

'Zomato Dining Carnival Concert' featuring Mansa Jimmy on 25th October.



Kids' Activities



'Festive Arts & Crafts' at DLF Promenade's Kiddyland, every weekend throughout October.



Food Festivals



Savor local Indian cuisines and street food with 'Foodie Fiesta' at DLF Mall of India from 10th – 13th October.



Fashion Events



Join the fashion brigade as customers get party-ready this festive season in your ethnic indo-fusion best, at the 'Sundowner at Fashion Avenue', DLF Avenue. Shop from Suta, Chidiyaa, Fable Street, Pink Fort, True Browns, Amama Jewels, Linen Bloom and more, on 16th October.



Commenting on this, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director – DLF Retail said,“With this festival, we are thrilled to present a celebration that offers a festive atmosphere of food, shopping and events, coupled with a highly rewarding shopping experience that meets the evolving expectations of our valued patrons. We are also excited to introduce the Festive Village, a celebration of our rich cultural heritage against a vibrant, modern-day backdrop. By crafting a multifaceted & holistic experience for our patrons, we strive to create lasting memories and truly celebrate the festive spirit befitting the season.”





About DLF Malls



DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties and 6 Premium Properties across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning“The Chanakya” - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.

